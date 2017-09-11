Omar Hassan tears apart Wiper leadership after filing a petition to challenge governor Joho's win

Comments

Omar Hassan tears apart Wiper leadership after filing a petition to challenge governor Joho's win

More National News

Posted 5/6/2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted 5/6/2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted 5/6/2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted 5/6/2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

Poll row plays out at Kenyan scholars' meet in US
Edison, Westinghouse row electrifies Toronto film fest
El Molo sue Chebukati
Food insecurity fears as land division eats into agriculture
You've let down the Kipsigis, Sossion tells Isaac Ruto