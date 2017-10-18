Nasa leaders hold rally at historic Kamukunji grounds

Comments
Posted 5 hours ago

Nasa Leaders are expected to address a rally a the Kamukunji grounds in Shauri Moyo.

More National News

Posted 5/6/2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted 5/6/2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted 5/6/2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted 5/6/2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

THE CUTTING EDGE-19-10-2017
Atletico's Champions League bid suffers blow
New Zealand name team to play Australia
Nuzman charged in Rio Games probe
Cherono speaks after Amsterdam record