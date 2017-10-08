Toggle navigation
News
National
Politics
Business
Sports
Features
Bulls Eye
Shows
Am Live
Churchill show
Press Pass
N-Soko Property
The Trend
Victoria's Lounge
#NTVWILD
Live
Hassan Omar expected to defect to Jubilee as Uhuru tours coast
Comments
Posted 16 hours ago
Hassan Omar expected to defect to Jubilee as Uhuru tours coast.
More National News
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:24:28 EAT 2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:25:43 EAT 2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:26:44 EAT 2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:28:32 EAT 2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED
Daily Nation Headlines
OJUANG: Solve this league size issue once and for all
Diesel consumption drops for first time in 7 years
OLIECH: Oliech is our hero and has no apology to make
Private schools welcome training for 2-6-3-3 system
EDITORIAL: Resolve pay row to avert varsity strike