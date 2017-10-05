Timing of electoral reforms not appropriate - KNCHR

Comments
Posted 18 minutes ago

KNCHR says the timing of electoral reforms is not appropriate.

More National News

Posted 5/6/2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted 5/6/2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted 5/6/2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted 5/6/2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

EDITORIAL: Up efforts to tackle malaria epidemic
EDITORIAL: This is how to fight graft
MATHIU: A durable, stable democracy is what we need to create here
MWAURA: Errors made by reporters, as well as judges, should be corrected
OWINO: Policy confusion distorts competition