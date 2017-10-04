Toggle navigation
News
National
Politics
Business
Sports
Features
Bulls Eye
Shows
Am Live
Churchill show
Press Pass
N-Soko Property
The Trend
Victoria's Lounge
#NTVWILD
Live
CJ Maraga receives books worth Ksh 160 million from World Bank
Comments
Posted 13 hours ago
Chief Justice David Maraga received a donation of legal books worth over 160 million shillings.
More National News
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:24:28 EAT 2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:25:43 EAT 2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:26:44 EAT 2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:28:32 EAT 2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED
Daily Nation Headlines
Uhuru in campaign tour of 5 counties
Ex-Youth Fund CEO collapses and dies
6 girls, 2 women from one family shot dead in S.Africa
What we know about Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend
Kirui goes after Chicago dream