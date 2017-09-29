Toggle navigation
News
National
Politics
Business
Sports
Features
Bulls Eye
Shows
Am Live
Churchill show
Press Pass
N-Soko Property
The Trend
Victoria's Lounge
#NTVWILD
Live
Mike Sonko says current Nairobi county budget is Ksh 17.4 billion
Comments
Posted 10 hours ago
Mike Sonko says current Nairobi county budget is Ksh 17.4 billion.
More National News
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:24:28 EAT 2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:25:43 EAT 2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:26:44 EAT 2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:28:32 EAT 2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED
Daily Nation Headlines
EDITORIAL: Police brutality has no place in modern Kenya
EDITORIAL: Tergat’s tough task ahead
KIAI: Jubilee decision to take Kenya backward surely bound to fail
MAKOKHA: Annoying questions judges shouldn’t have asked on polls
NGWIRI: Hardball politics all round will not take this country very far