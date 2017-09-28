We may be few but we will fight to the last man standing - Tom Kajwang

Comments
Posted 13 hours ago

Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang on Nasa's rejection of the proposed election law changes.

More National News

Posted Mon Jun 05 15:24:28 EAT 2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:25:43 EAT 2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:26:44 EAT 2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:28:32 EAT 2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

Uhuruto take vote hunt to Western
Trump, Merkel speak after chancellor's election win
Iconic 'Playboy' founder gives up the ghost
Cars of the future to be made of wood?
WANG'OMBE: Why more golfers need to attend the rules school