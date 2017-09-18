Toggle navigation
News
National
Politics
Business
Sports
Features
Bulls Eye
Shows
Am Live
Churchill show
Press Pass
N-Soko Property
The Trend
Victoria's Lounge
#NTVWILD
Live
Raila Odinga on Nasa's reform demands before elections are held
Comments
Posted 13 hours ago
More National News
Posted 5/6/2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted 5/6/2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted 5/6/2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted 5/6/2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED
Daily Nation Headlines
Jubilee supporters stage demo in city
Men in lodging with schoolgirls arrested
GSU officer who shot lover dies at KNH
Full judgment on Raila's petition tomorrow
Diamond: Yes, I cheated on Zari