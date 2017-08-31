Speaker Justin Muturi makes his first address to the 12th Parliament

Comments
Posted 23 hours ago

Bedan Justin Muturi has defended his seat as Speaker of the National Assembly.

More National News

Posted Mon Jun 05 15:24:28 EAT 2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:25:43 EAT 2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:26:44 EAT 2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted Mon Jun 05 15:28:32 EAT 2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

CITY GIRL: Mwirigi, I salute you for showing Kenyan youth that no dream is too big
EDITORIAL: Supreme Court ruling has restored rule of law
IKUNDA: Challenges, opportunities await governors
NGWIRI: We must seek ways to manage negative anger among Kenyans
NDUNGU: Poll conducted in line with the law