Kenya beat Ghana by 82 runs as Uganda see off Botswana

Comments
Posted 4 hours ago

Kenya beat Ghana by 82 runs as Uganda see off Botswana

More National News

Posted 5/6/2017
Iyanya hosts pool party at B Club Nairobi
Posted 5/6/2017
AKA snubs hip hop festival for UCL final and SA twitter goes crazy
Posted 5/6/2017
Kajiado county lifts land sale ban
Posted 5/6/2017
Volunteers targets to plant 1 million trees in Kisii #WED

Daily Nation Headlines

EDITORIAL: Honour pay deal with medics
EDITORIAL: All players must ensure poll proceeds smoothly
WAMBUGU: Iconic iPhone turns 10, with over 1bn users
OIGARA: On climate change, we’re now living on borrowed time
BAGAKA: Raila should tell supporters poll can go either way