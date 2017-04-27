The NASA power-sharing lineup

Comments
Posted 3 hours ago

Musalia Mudavadi announced each NASA principals position if the coalition forms the next government.

More National News

Posted Fri Mar 17 19:59:16 EAT 2017
Food Friday: Drought tolerant crops could hold answers for unending drought
Posted Fri Mar 17 20:00:22 EAT 2017
UNEP joins celebration over gazetted ban on plastic bags
Posted 3 hours ago
Mike Sonko declared winner of Nairobi Jubilee gubernatorial nomination

Daily Nation Headlines

Fellaini sent off as United, City draw blank
Top Kibaki-era public servants make big comeback
How Nasa leaders broke deadlock on flag-bearer choice
EDITORIAL: Students deserve the best
EDITORIAL: Maintain dignity in the tussle for votes