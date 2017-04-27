Toggle navigation
News
National
Politics
Business
Sports
Features
Bulls Eye
Shows
Am Live
Churchill show
Press Pass
N-Soko Property
The Trend
Victoria's Lounge
#NTVWILD
Live
Raila Odinga named NASA presidential candidate #ElectionsKE
Comments
Posted 4 hours ago
More National News
Posted Fri Mar 17 19:59:16 EAT 2017
Food Friday: Drought tolerant crops could hold answers for unending drought
Posted Fri Mar 17 20:00:22 EAT 2017
UNEP joins celebration over gazetted ban on plastic bags
Posted 2 hours ago
FACT CHECK: Raila didn't appoint Kidero to loot Mumias - Joshua Kiptoo
Posted 2 hours ago
Jubilee aspirant Khadija Muhsin wants party primaries to be repeated
Daily Nation Headlines
Court upholds life sentence for Chad's Habre on appeal
Goodluck Jonathan blames Obama for election defeat
EU reviews Libyan naval equipment request
US issues warning after Ethiopia grenade attacks
Another disaster looms at Mtongwe ferry crossing