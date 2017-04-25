Residents protest ODM Homa Bay governor results #ElectionsKE

Comments
Posted 5 hours ago

One person shot & wounded in Homa Bay as police engage residents protesting the controversial win

More National News

Posted Fri Mar 17 19:59:16 EAT 2017
Food Friday: Drought tolerant crops could hold answers for unending drought
Posted Fri Mar 17 20:00:22 EAT 2017
UNEP joins celebration over gazetted ban on plastic bags
Posted 1 hour ago
ODM party primaries: Nominations called off in Nairobi
Posted 1 hour ago
ODM party primaries - Kisumu county #ElectionsKE

Daily Nation Headlines

Mbarire, youths clash during Embu Jubilee polls
Bale sidelined by new calf injury
Trump questions French UN envoy about elections
Fiery Aisha Jumwa floors ‘passing cloud’ Mtengo
County hits Sh2m parking revenue target