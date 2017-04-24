Peter Kenneth sets out his agenda for Nairobi County and denies being a project

Comments
Posted 14 minutes ago

More National News

Posted Fri Mar 17 19:59:16 EAT 2017
Food Friday: Drought tolerant crops could hold answers for unending drought
Posted Fri Mar 17 20:00:22 EAT 2017
UNEP joins celebration over gazetted ban on plastic bags
Posted 14 minutes ago
Court extends IEBC nominations deadline

Daily Nation Headlines

State steps in as poll violence turns tragic
Gun used in nature icon shooting found
UK envoy meets Laikipia security chiefs
Names, papers mess delay voting
Laboso wants appeal against varsity thrown out