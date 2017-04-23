Toggle navigation
Governor Ranguma facing competition from Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o
Posted 9 hours ago
The Orange Democratic Movement will hold primaries in four of its strongholds in Nyanza region.
More National News
Posted Fri Mar 17 19:59:16 EAT 2017
Food Friday: Drought tolerant crops could hold answers for unending drought
Posted Fri Mar 17 20:00:22 EAT 2017
UNEP joins celebration over gazetted ban on plastic bags
Posted 9 hours ago
IEBC meets political parties on primaries deadline
Posted 9 hours ago
66.2% percent of Kenyans have confidence in the IEBC - Infotrak Survey
Daily Nation Headlines
Jubilee primaries kick off in five counties
Macron, Le Pen set for French poll run-off
OCHUODHO: Five major ways to prevent the rigging of elections in Kenya
WARAH: Honest talks needed to address injustices against Palestinians
We’ve built 1,822km of new roads, PS says