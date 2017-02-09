31 per cent of Kenyans have confidence in the IEBC, IPSOS polls

Comments
Posted 18 hours ago

IPSOS Researcher, Tom Wolf speaks to Trevor Ombija on the new findings of the latest IPSOS poll.

More National News

Posted 11 hours ago
President Uhuru says Nairobi deserves a Jubilee governor
Posted 11 hours ago
President's dab receives hostile reaction
Posted 11 hours ago
Former FKF administration lost over Ksh. 2 million meant for Aberdare region
Posted 11 hours ago
What can Ksh.100 billion do?

Daily Nation Headlines

Minister leads Mandera voter mobilisation
Africa Cup winner adjusts to Champions League
Take vote hunt to Cord areas, MP tells Uhuru
Ragwa urges State to buy Tharaka-Nithi livestock
Stack of newcomers as Caf Cup kicks off