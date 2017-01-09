Striking doctors given ultimatum to end strike or face disciplinary action - #HealthCrisis

Comments
Posted 40 minutes ago

The striking doctors have until Wednesday this week to return to work or face disciplinary action.

More National News

Posted 34 minutes ago
Butali in must win match to advance to the next stage of the Africa club Championship
Posted 35 minutes ago
Opposition political parties game plan 2017 set to be unveiled
Posted 36 minutes ago
IEBC to embark on last round of mass voter registration - #ElectionsKe
Posted 38 minutes ago
Cartels preying on expired land leases in Nairobi

Daily Nation Headlines

Parliament to vet IEBC nominees
Opposition parties set for Bomas meeting
School girls reported missing found drugged in house
Student killed in renewed Narok clashes
Four locomotives arrive at Mombasa port