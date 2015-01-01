Tonight marks 60 days since doctors went on strike. It has also been 15 days since University lecturers downed their their tools, and if they are not
Labour court further suspends KMPDU officials' jail sentence by 7 days
Jubilee aspirants in Eldoret disagree on voter registration drive
Court gives 7 days for resolution of doctors strike
MPs in face off over constituency border dispute
Immigration officer among 3 people arrested at Namanga border
Youth, gender CS distributes relief food in Mbeere South
Senate majority leader rejects claims of voter register tampering
Tourism prospects: KTB remains bullish even as polls, Laikipia induce new fears
Voter listing anomalies: Former Presidents Moi, Kibaki drawn into controversy