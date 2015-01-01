Seven IEBC commisioners took their oaths of office and will now formally take charge of the electoral body and supervise the general elections in
Aprot wins title at prisons cross-country championship
KCB announces Kshs 20m sponsorship for KMSF
Drought Crisis: KRCS warns that some counties will slide into emergency
Jubilee leaders in Kisumu dismiss Onyango Oloo's defection
Mombasa clerics urge Kenyans to pray for peace
Voter registration campaigns: President orders chiefs to deliver IDs to applicants
Patients continue to suffer as doctors' strike carries on
Bandit attack in Turkana cost boy his leg
After Davos 2017 what next?
Eldoret orphan abandoned by sponsors at form 3 level