Top Video

Labour Court extends KMPDU officials suspended jail sentence by 5 days

The Labour court has extended the suspension of the jail sentence it granted doctors’ union officials on condition that they end their job boycott in

National News

Senator Beth Mugo drums up support for President Kenyatta at the Coast
Court gives doctors' union five days to suspend strike - #HealthCrisis
KHRC demands information on 2 South Sudan activists allegedly abducted by Kenya police
Full Court Session: KMPDU officials given 5 days to end strike

Churchill Show

Posted 3 days ago
Churchill Show S04 E24: New Year edition
Posted 6 days ago
Churchill Raw Season 4 Episode 25
Posted Sun Jan 15 22:34:29 EAT 2017
Churchill Show S04E21: Njaanuary Edition
Posted Sun Jan 08 21:54:17 EAT 2017
Churchill Show S04 E20: Dubai Edition

#theTrend

Posted 3 days ago
Mom trolled for pranking baby with dead pose challenge - #TTTT
Posted 3 days ago
#theTrend: Mercy Myra's come back after a long hiatus
Posted 3 days ago
#theTrend: Grandpa Records finest - Dufla and Gin Ideal on their humble beginnings
Posted 3 days ago
#theTrend: From Ksh 50 shows to mega concerts in East Africa, Everlast’s journey

NTV Property Show

Posted 3 days ago
NTV Property Show Episode 19; Alternative building materials
Posted Sun Dec 11 23:23:56 EAT 2016
NTV Property Show: Compressed Rice & Wheat Straw housing
Posted Sun Nov 20 22:29:03 EAT 2016
NTV Property Show S01 E12: Home Investment
Posted Mon Oct 10 23:17:16 EAT 2016
NTV Property Show S1 E7: Fractional ownership of property