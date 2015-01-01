The government said about 2 million people could be starving by June, as the drought situation continues to worsen.
Mishi Mboko claims the government is keen on tarnishing Joho's name
Nairobi gubernatorial race; Peter Kenneth officially declares interest
IEBC targeting to register 6 million more voters ahead of the 2017 elections- #ElectionKe
PUNCHLINE: How to get 'bae' to register; Mishi Mboko's mischievous strategy
Ravages of drought; 2 million Kenyans at risk of starvation
Families of fallen soldiers remember kin - #ElAddeAnniversary
A dry nation; measures to combat dire drought situation in Kenya - Interview
IEBC mass registration - The Numbers
One year on, first El Adde attack anniversary takes place
Churchill Show S04E21: Njaanuary Edition